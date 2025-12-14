Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty Elected First Woman President of Press Club of India

In a historic milestone for Indian journalism, senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty has been elected as the President of the Press Club of India (PCI) for the 2025–26 term. This marks the first time in the club’s 67-year history that a woman has held the top post, and she is also the first journalist from Northeast India to assume this prestigious position.

Barooah secured a resounding victory, polling 1,019 votes and defeating her nearest opponents, Atul Mishra and Arun Sharma, who received 129 votes and fewer votes respectively.

Following her win, Barooah expressed her gratitude and determination to serve the journalist community, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and recognition of diverse voices in Indian media. Her election has been widely seen as a landmark moment for gender representation, breaking barriers and setting a new precedent in one of India’s most influential press institutions.

In the same elections, Jatin Gandhi was elected Vice-President, while Afzal Imam won the post of Secretary General. P. R. Sunil Kumar was elected Joint Secretary unopposed, and Aditi Rajput was elected Treasurer unopposed.

