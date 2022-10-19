Gauhati Univ PGSU Election 2022-23 Held Today

The general elections of the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students' Union (PGSU) 2022-23 were held on Wednesday.

Voting began at 9 am and concluded at 3 pm.

Among a total of 3980 voters, 2320 cast their votes. The total voting percentage was 58.29 percent.

The counting of votes will be held on Thursday.

A total of 22 candidates contested in the elections for 10 portfolios.

Meanwhile, the election for the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary was postponed following an order from the Kamrup Metropolitan district Munsiff Court dated October 17.