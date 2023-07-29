Gauhati University Bans All Kinds of Tobacco Products Inside Campus

In a bid to make the campus tobacco-free, the Gauhati University on Saturday issued a statement which said that all shops and stalls within the premises of the University are strictly prohibited from selling or supplying cigarettes, tobacco, gutkha, or pan masala products.
To ensure the successful implementation of the "Tobacco Free Campus" initiative, the authorities have requested everyone's cooperation in adhering to this order. This decision has been taken to ensure a healthier and cleaner environment for all members of the university community.
This proactive step reinforces the commitment of Gauhati University towards promoting a tobacco-free lifestyle, and it is expected that all shop owners and stakeholders will fully support and comply with this important measure.