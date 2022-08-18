Gauhati University CoE Dhruwajyoti Choudhury Suspended

The controller of examinations (CoE) at Gauhati University, Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhury was on Thursday suspended with immediate effect.

The decision was taken following anomalies and delay in declaration of undergraduate examination results in this year, an official order from the registrar said.

The order read, “Pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings, Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022.”

“This is executed in exercise of the power conferred by Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” added the order.

Moreover, the deputy controller of examinations at the university, has been assigned the additional responsibility.