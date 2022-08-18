Kolkata Court Extends Partha Chatterjee's Custody Till Aug 31

The judicial custody of former West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee was extended by a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on Thursday.

The court extended the custody of Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, who were arrested in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, till August 31.

Earlier, the court had sent the two prime accused to judicial custody till August 18 in connection with the scam.

During the previous hearing, Mukherjee’s counsel did not plead for her bail as they believed that her life was in danger. They asked the court to keep her with not more than four prisoners.

The judicial custody of Arpita Mukherjee was sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, the advocate representing former state minister Chatterjee said that he is not connected with the crime.