Gauhati University Condemns False Allegations Against Administration

Gauhati University has strongly refuted recent allegations circulating across print, electronic, and social media platforms, which targeted the University administration and the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor. The University described these claims as “baseless, misleading, and derogatory”, asserting that they reflect a deliberate attempt to tarnish its reputation.

In a statement, the University emphasized that all its financial, administrative, and academic activities are conducted under the Gauhati University Act, 1947 (as amended), in accordance with rules and procedures prescribed by the Government of Assam. University accounts are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), ensuring full transparency in financial matters. All expenditures follow a multi-layered approval process, including administrative and financial sanctions, purchase orders, and adherence to approved annual budgets vetted by the Finance Committee, Executive Council, and University Court.

Procurement of materials and services is carried out through transparent platforms such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Assam Tender Portal, and University-approved rate contracts. Construction projects follow the recommendations of the University’s Construction Committee, with high-value projects invited through open e-tenders via the Assam e-Procurement Portal and leading newspapers to ensure fair competition.

Speaking on the matter, Dr Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, said, “The University functions with complete transparency and integrity. Every financial and administrative decision follows due diligence and is subjected to multiple layers of institutional and statutory approval. The recent attempts to malign the reputation of the Vice Chancellor and the University are unfortunate, baseless, and appear to be politically motivated.”

Dr Sarma added that the allegations reflect the frustration of certain individuals seeking to create confusion and controversy, and that legal action has already been initiated against those responsible.

Gauhati University urged the public and media to rely only on official communications and not be misled by unverified reports. The University reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence, research leadership, and ethical governance, emphasizing that it will continue its developmental goals with integrity, undeterred by attempts to malign its image.

