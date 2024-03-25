Gauhati University Hosts ICPR-Sponsored National Seminar

The Department of Philosophy at Gauhati University recently concluded a highly successful two-day ICPR Sponsored National Seminar on March 21st and 22nd, 2024, held at the Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall.
The event was inaugurated by Prof. Jagadish Sharma, Secretary of University Classes, who highlighted the significance of the seminar's theme, "Philosophical Methodology From Indian and Western Perspectives." The initiative received praise for its academic value and relevance.
Prof. Ratul Mahanta, the Academic Registrar of Gauhati University, graced the occasion with his presence, commending the department for its efforts. Dr. Akoijam Thoibisana, Head of the Department and Convenor of the Seminar, emphasized the importance of philosophical inquiry and its methodology in her welcome address.
Eminent scholars such as Prof. Ambika Datta Sharma from H. S. Gour University, MP, Prof. S. Paneerselvam from the University of Madras, Chennai, Prof. Laxmikanta Padhi from the University of North Bengal, Prof. R.M. Singh from the University of Delhi, New Delhi, Prof. V. Sebastian from Punjab University, and Prof. Xavier Mao from North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya, delivered insightful lectures on various aspects of philosophical inquiry.
Over 64 research scholars and participants from prestigious institutions across India, including IIT Bombay, University of Delhi, Pilani, Rajasthan, University of Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, and Cotton University, presented their papers across ten technical sessions. From over 100 abstracts received, the best 64 papers were meticulously selected for presentation.
In addition to academic sessions, a Cultural Event was organized, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the North East through performances such as Satriya Dance, Manipuri Dance, Bihu Dance, Tokari Geet, and Orchestral Performances.
Dr. Jahnabi Deka efficiently supervised the Cultural Event, which aimed to celebrate the diverse cultural tapestry of the region.
The valedictory session, chaired by Dr. Akoijam Thoibisana, saw the distribution of certificates to participants. The event received acclaim from the Resource Persons and participants alike, expressing their willingness to participate in future endeavors.
Dr. Mausumi Bhattacharjya meticulously documented the proceedings as a rapporteur, ensuring the seminar's legacy is preserved. Dr. Padmadhar Choudhury, the Coordinator of the ICPR Sponsored National Seminar, extended heartfelt thanks to all involved, marking the successful conclusion of the two-day event.