Gauhati University Hosts Workshop On Journalism’s Role In Climate and Gender Issues

In a call for action to advance gender equality and address climate challenges, Prof Jayanta Krishna Sarma, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Gauhati University, emphasized the crucial role of journalism in promoting equality and sustainable development. Speaking at the inauguration of a specialized training session titled “Reporting Climate Change and Gender” on Thursday, Prof. Sarma highlighted the media’s responsibility in driving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those centered around Gender Equality and Climate Action.
The training session, organized by the Department of Communication and Journalism at Gauhati University in collaboration with the Assam Women Journalists’ Forum, aimed to equip students and professionals with tools for fact-based reporting on these critical issues. The event took place at the New Arts Building of Gauhati University.
“Journalism should play a crucial role in promoting equality of opportunity in terms of gender and addressing climate issues,” said Prof Sarma. He urged journalists to focus on gender-neutral reporting and increase coverage of climate change, noting that collaboration between students, scholars, and media professionals could significantly reduce the negative impacts of climate change and gender inequality.
The session was inaugurated by Dr Chandan Kumar Goswami, Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism, along with Prof Dhrubajyoti Saharia, Secretary of University Classes and Deputy Director of IQAC. Prof Saharia emphasized the pressing challenges faced by Northeast India, particularly Assam, which has been severely impacted by the Brahmaputra River’s shifting course due to climate change.
Dr Goswami stressed the need for reassessing the Press Council of India’s guidelines to uphold gender-neutral journalism in India. He pointed out that training programs such as these are essential in raising the standards of journalism.
Durba Ghosh, Bureau Chief of Press Trust of India and President of the Assam Women Journalists’ Forum, stressed the importance of bridging the gap between academic journalism training and the industry’s demands. She highlighted the urgent need for greater media attention to climate change, which has a direct impact on human lives but is often overshadowed by coverage of politics, sports, and entertainment.
The session featured thought-provoking discussions by several prominent figures. Ratna Bharali Talukdar addressed the disproportionate effects of climate change on women, including increased exposure to gender-based violence and vulnerabilities in informal employment. Samim Sultana Ahmed encouraged students to engage in open dialogues on gender-sensitive issues and the challenges women journalists face in the field. She further emphasized the need for journalists to be well-versed in legal aspects when reporting on gender issues.
Angana Chakraborty presented the complex narratives of climate change, particularly its impact on child trafficking in the Sundarbans. Meanwhile, Chandrani Singha framed climate change as a human rights issue in India, citing the alarming rate of climate-induced migration and the lack of gender-sensitive policies from the government.
The program’s coordinator, Dr Bharati Bharali, called for continued dedication to reporting on the intertwined issues of climate change and women’s vulnerability. She reminded the audience of journalism’s powerful role in bringing such stories to light.
The event also saw the felicitation of Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, an alumna of the department, who was honored for her achievement of the Rajat Kamal Award at the 70th National Film Awards for her film Sikaisal.
The training session concluded with a renewed commitment to inclusive and impactful storytelling, aiming to equip journalists with the skills needed to report on climate change and gender issues.