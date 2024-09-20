Gauhati University Hosts Workshop On Journalism’s Role In Climate and Gender Issues

The session featured thought-provoking discussions by several prominent figures. Ratna Bharali Talukdar addressed the disproportionate effects of climate change on women, including increased exposure to gender-based violence and vulnerabilities in informal employment. Samim Sultana Ahmed encouraged students to engage in open dialogues on gender-sensitive issues and the challenges women journalists face in the field. She further emphasized the need for journalists to be well-versed in legal aspects when reporting on gender issues.