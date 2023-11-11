Gauhati University Introduces Menstrual Leave Policy For Female Students

Female students at Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges are now granted menstrual leave, according to a recent announcement by the Vice Chancellor.
The university has implemented a 2 percent relaxation in the minimum class attendance requirement for female students, acknowledging the significance of menstrual health in their overall well-being. This decision, effective immediately, aligns with directives issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development earlier this year.
Under this new policy, female students are entitled to a menstrual leave provision, allowing them a 2 percent relaxation in the minimum class attendance required to sit for semester examinations. To be eligible for examinations, women students must maintain a minimum class attendance of 73 percent.
The move by Gauhati University reflects a broader understanding of menstrual health as an integral aspect of overall well-being, impacting various facets of life such as mobility, work participation, access to education, dignity, and freedom. The university aims to address and recognize the unique challenges faced by female students during their menstrual cycles through this progressive policy.
Established in 1948, Gauhati University is a leading institution of higher education in the northeastern region of India, renowned for its postgraduate programs and academic excellence.