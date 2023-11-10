Sec 144 CrPC Imposed, Bursting of Crackers Banned Within 500 Mtr Radius of Guwahati Refinery

In a notification, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Guwahati Police District, Amitabh Basumatary said, “Use of fireworks and bursting of crackers in the vicinity of Guwahati Refinery, Oil India Pumping Station and the Oil Pipe Lines may cause inflammation/fire as huge quantities of highly volatile and inflammable petroleum products are stored in Guwahati Refinery, Oil India Pumping Station and Oil Pipe Lines passing through Central Police District. I am satisfied that if such acts are allowed to occur, there is every likelihood of imminent danger to the safety and security of the installations and residents residing in the vicinity of the Refinery and Oil India Pumping Station, thus, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144 CrPC, I do hereby prohibit use of fireworks and bursting of crackers in the area with immediate effect.”