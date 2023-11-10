Sec 144 CrPC Imposed, Bursting of Crackers Banned Within 500 Mtr Radius of Guwahati Refinery

Ahead of the Diwali festivities, the Central Guwahati Police District has imposed a ban use in fireworks and bursting of crackers etc, within 500 meters radius from the Guwahati Refinery in Noonmati, Oil India Pumping Station in Satgaon and Oil Pipe lines within the aforementioned police district under the section 144 of the CrPC.
In a notification, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Guwahati Police District, Amitabh Basumatary said, “Use of fireworks and bursting of crackers in the vicinity of Guwahati Refinery, Oil India Pumping Station and the Oil Pipe Lines may cause inflammation/fire as huge quantities of highly volatile and inflammable petroleum products are stored in Guwahati Refinery, Oil India Pumping Station and Oil Pipe Lines passing through Central Police District. I am satisfied that if such acts are allowed to occur, there is every likelihood of imminent danger to the safety and security of the installations and residents residing in the vicinity of the Refinery and Oil India Pumping Station, thus, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144 CrPC, I do hereby prohibit use of fireworks and bursting of crackers in the area with immediate effect.”
Further, use of fireworks and bursting of crackers is also prohibited within Silence Zones of Central Guwahati Police District.
Any person contravening the order shall be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).