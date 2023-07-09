Gauhati University NSS Cell Organizes Mega Plantation Drive

Gauhati University NSS Cell organized a mega Plantation Drive on the theme “Let's Make the Hills Green” at Garoghuli Hill area in Lokhra as a part of Van Mahotsav.
GU NSS Cell thanked the DFO social forestry and territorial for providing support to make the program successful. About 50 volunteers from the GU campus NSS unit, B Borooah College and S B Deorah College planted more than 200 trees in that area.
The program was inaugurated by Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director of Students' Welfare of Gauhati Univesity.
Addressing the gathering he said, “Trees only can save the life of people and combat global warming. It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to make our mother earth green."
He also expressed concern over the widespread environmental pollution and requested the NSS volunteers to continue the tree plantation program as much as possible.
The program was conducted by Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director, Student Welfare, GU, Dr. Rituparno Bora, Program Officer GU Campus and Dr. Satyabrata Baruah, Program Officer, NSS, B.Borooah College along with a group of volunteers. The NSS Cell of Gauhati University said that it will continue to plant trees on a large scale in various places in the future.