World Environment Day Observed at Gauhati University

World Environment Day was observed by Gauhati University Post Graduate Students Union (GUPGSU) at the university campus. Various activities ranging from literary to plantation were carried out in the presence of several officials of the university.
A cleanliness drive was organised at 9 A.M where dozens of students joined and crucial places of the campus were cleaned. An online essay competition themed 'Environment Pollution and the Role of 21st Century Youth' was held ahead of World Environment Day. The results of the competition were declared at A.T Hall along with prize distribution followed by sapling distribution among all the Departmental Representatives and Prefects of the university.
The event was attended by Secretary of University Classes Professor Jagadish Sharma and Director of Students Welfare Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati. Both of them emphasized on the necessity of a proactive role of the youth in mitigating the environmental crisis while delivering their speech.
PGSU General Secretary Punyabrat Dutta and Social Service Secretary Fojail Ahmed Laskar also shed light on the various aspects of environmental concerns and the role of students in addressing the same.