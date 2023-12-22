Gauhati University Organised Viksit Bharat @2047:Voice Of Youth
Gauhati University in association with GU NSS Cell organised Viksit Bharat @2047:Voice of Youth and Mass registration drive campaign in mygov.in portal and My Bharat portal on December 21 at Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall.
Welcoming the guest and participants Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director Students' Welfare Gauhati University and Nodal officer Viksit Bharat @2047 said that youth should raise their voice in connection with Viksit Bharat and put forward the think tank to become a developed nation in 2047. Since youth are the future of our country, they should show their roles and responsibilities by registering on mygov.in portal.
Inaugurating the program Prof. DibyaJyoti Mahanta, Dean, Study Centre, KKHSO University said that India will complete 100 years of independence in 2047 and during this centenary period India must become a developed country and it is the prime responsibility of every youth of present day Bharat.
Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision of government of India to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. The vision encompassess various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.
Prof. Eeshankur Saikia, HOD, Applied Science, GU explained about the registration procedure of MyGov.in portal and details about Viksit Bharat @2047. Regional Director, NSS NER Guwahati Mr Jangjilong explained the registration procedure of My Bharat portal and about the benefits of registration in My Bharat portal.
Youths from GU campus and different affiliated colleges also spoke about ideas of Vikshit Bharat @2047 : Voice of Youth. Dr Bandana Choudhury, dept of Economics, GU, Dr Rituparna Bora, SO, GUIST also spoke to the youths. This initiative is as per direction of the Hon'ble Governor of Assam and as per advised of Vice-Chancellor, GU Prof. P.J. Handique.
Around 200 participants from the GU campus and its affiliated Colleges attended the program.