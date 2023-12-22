Gauhati University Organised Viksit Bharat @2047:Voice Of Youth

Welcoming the guest and participants Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director Students' Welfare Gauhati University and Nodal officer Viksit Bharat @2047 said that youth should raise their voice in connection with Viksit Bharat and put forward the think tank to become a developed nation in 2047. Since youth are the future of our country, they should show their roles and responsibilities by registering on mygov.in portal.