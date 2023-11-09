GU's Dr Ranjan Kakati Chairs Session, Presents Paper At Intl Conference In Gurugram

The director of students' welfare at Gauhati University, Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati presented two research papers on Nuclear Radiations Physics in the International Conference on Nuclear Tracks and Radiation Measurement held at Gurugram University.
The international conference began on November 6, 2023 and will go on till November 10. Dr Ranjan Kakati, who is also an executive member of the International Nuclear Track Society (NTSI) presented the research papers there.
He also chaired a technical session there.
It may be noted that it is one of the oldest platform in the world in the field of Nuclear Tracks and Radiation Measurement which was held first in 1957 in Strasbourg University, France.
Around 200 delegates from around the world participated in the international conference.