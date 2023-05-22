Gauhati University Organizes Principals’ Meet for Implementation of NEP 2020

Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique chaired the meeting. In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor appealed to the Principals and faculty members of the affiliated colleges of the university for successful implementation of the GU-FYUGP. The Vice Chancellor informed that GU is ready to start the FYUGP at its campus in Jalukbari and the affiliated colleges from August 2023. He further stated that the matter pertaining to successful implementation of the NEP has been discussed in various levels including the Rajya Siksha Ayog, chaired by the Chief Minister of Assam and the Meeting of the Vice Chancellors held in November 2022 in Gauhati University.