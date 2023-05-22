Gauhati University Organizes Principals’ Meet for Implementation of NEP 2020

Gauhati University is all set to implement NEP 2020-based courses from the Academic Session 2023-24, starting from August 2023.
A principals’ meet was held at the Birinchi Kumar Barua auditorium of the university on Monday in connection with the implementation of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), NEP-2020. Over 400 people participated in the event which included more than 160 Principals of affiliated Colleges and the faculty members of the affiliated colleges.
Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique chaired the meeting. In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor appealed to the Principals and faculty members of the affiliated colleges of the university for successful implementation of the GU-FYUGP. The Vice Chancellor informed that GU is ready to start the FYUGP at its campus in Jalukbari and the affiliated colleges from August 2023. He further stated that the matter pertaining to successful implementation of the NEP has been discussed in various levels including the Rajya Siksha Ayog, chaired by the Chief Minister of Assam and the Meeting of the Vice Chancellors held in November 2022 in Gauhati University.
The Registrar, Academic Registrar, the Controller of Examinations and all the Deans of faculties were present in the meeting. Presentations were made by Prof. M.P.Bora, Nodal Officer, NEP 2020 and Prof. Shikhar Kumar Sarma, Dean, Faculty of Technology, G.U, Prof. Parag Phukan, Convener, Examination Ordinance, (FYUGP). Dr. Hemanta Kumar Nath, Registrar, Gauhati University, Prof. Jogen Chandra Kalita, Dean Faculty of Science, Prof. Bibhash Choudhury, Dean Faculty of Arts and Prof Amrit Pal Singh, Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Management spoke on the occasion. Prof. Ratul Mahanta, Academic Registrar, offered the formal vote of thanks. The meeting ended with thread baring discussion among the Principals of affiliated colleges, faculty members of the colleges and the Officers of University Administration.
It is to be mentioned that the GU-FYUGP will offer two types of degrees, a Bachelor’s Degree in a Stream and Bachelor’s Degree in a Discipline. Stream wise, GU will offer 39 Bachelor’s Degree and on various disciplines, GU will offer 28 standalone degree including Bachelor’s Degree in Vocational Studies. The approved Regulations of FYUGP of Gauhati University clearly mentioned that in line of NEP 2020 there will be options of multiple entries and exits, a Certificate or a Diploma or Degree with or without Major or a Degree (Honours) or a Degree (Honours) with Research at various levels in all affiliated colleges under Gauhati University and at Gauhati University campus.
All details of the FYUGP course structure and syllabi details has been made available online through the GU website, especially through a dedicated NEP portal at https://nep.gauhati.ac.in. There is also a provision of feedback system in the portal where faculty members, and students can get their queries answered.