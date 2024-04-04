Gauhati University Shines at 37th National Inter University Youth Festival

The Gauhati University showcased its remarkable talent at the 37th National Inter University Youth Festival, securing a total of 15 national prizes at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, organized under the Association of Indian Universities from March 28th to April 1st, 2024.
Having emerged victorious in the North East Zone Inter University Youth Festival earlier in 2024, Gauhati University participated in the national festival with great enthusiasm.
In the Theatre section, the university clinched the 2nd position in One Act Play, Skit & Mime, and secured the 3rd position in Mimicry. Within the Music category, G.U. attained the 2nd position in Folk Orchestra and Classical Instrumental (Percussion), along with the 3rd position in Western Group Song.
Moreover, G.U. excelled in the Dance section, securing the 2nd position in Classical Dance. In the Fine Arts Section, G.U. achieved the 1st position in On-the-Spot Painting, Cartooning, Poster Making, and Rangoli. Notably, G.U. also secured the 2nd position in Cultural Procession, as well as being recognized as the 3rd Best Team in both the Theatre and Fine Arts sections.
Led by Dr. Debashis Saikia and Dr. Irani Hazarika, with guidance from Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, the Director of Students’ Welfare, the G.U. team received warm congratulations from key figures including Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Hemanta Kr Nath, the Registrar, Dr. Jagadish Sarma, Secretary University Classes, and Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati.
Their achievements were celebrated not only for bringing glory to the state of Assam but also for elevating the reputation of the university on a national platform.