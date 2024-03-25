To Spread AIDS Awareness, GU Hosts Inter College Street Play, Reel Contests

To create awareness about HIV/AIDS among the greater student community of Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges, GU NSS Cell in association with Assam State AIDS control Society organised GU Inter College Street Play and Reel Making competition related to HIV/AIDS at the University campus.
Attending the program as Chief Guest Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta of the Department of Political Science, GU, and former Adviser, Education, Government of Assam highlighted different key points related to HIV/AIDS in the society and appeal to the youths to eradicate these evil deeds from the society. Prof Mahanta further said that People living with undiagnosed HIV also have the greatest chance of transmitting the virus to others. That is why it is important to get tested.
Inaugurating the program Prof. Jayanta Krishna Sarma, Dean, Faculty of Arts, GU explained about this deadly virus, and the promotion of awareness-related services and reduced stigma and discrimination related to HIV/AIDS is needed.
Welcoming to the guests and participants Dr Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, GU said that HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system, If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). When a person gets HIV, it attacks their body’s immune system, destroying blood cells that help fight infection. If HIV destroys enough of these blood cells, known as CD4 or T-cells, the person has AIDS.
Prof. Jagadish Sarma, Secretary, University Classes, GU attended the prize distribution ceremony and gave away the prize money and trophies to the winners. Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Moinul Haque, NSD attendee Jyoti Narayan Nath, and National Awardee Kripal Kalita attended as jury members in these competitions.
Prize money of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 were given to the three best winners. In the street play competition first position was secured by GU Campus Unit, second position by B Borooah College and third position by Dakhin Kamrup College.
In Reel Making competition the first position went to Muskan Kumari Singh of Nowgong College, second position to Doli Choudhury of Gauhati University Campus NSS Unit, and third position was bagged by Babli Das and Md Inshan Ali of D K College Mirza.
About 20 different colleges under Gauhati University took part in the program.