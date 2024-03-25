To Spread AIDS Awareness, GU Hosts Inter College Street Play, Reel Contests

Attending the program as Chief Guest Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta of the Department of Political Science, GU, and former Adviser, Education, Government of Assam highlighted different key points related to HIV/AIDS in the society and appeal to the youths to eradicate these evil deeds from the society. Prof Mahanta further said that People living with undiagnosed HIV also have the greatest chance of transmitting the virus to others. That is why it is important to get tested.