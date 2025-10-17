Gauhati University Students Block NH in Jalukbari Demanding Justice for Zubeen

Late Thursday night, a large group of Gauhati University students staged a demonstration at Jalukbari on the National Highway, blocking traffic and drawing widespread attention to their demands for justice in the mysterious death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

The students alleged irregularities in the ongoing investigation and criticized the slow pace of the SIT probe. Police personnel were deployed to manage the gathering and maintain law and order, ensuring the demonstration remained largely peaceful despite the large turnout.

With slogans like “We Want Justice” and “Joi Zubeen Da”, students voiced their frustration and urgency.

One student said, "It has been so many days since our Zubeen Da passed away, yet the SIT investigation has not been released. Every corner of Assam is demanding justice. Zubeen Da must get justice. Don’t try to silence us. This demonstration will continue until a proper investigation is carried out. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma just posting on Facebook won’t work—the SIT’s slow pace is unacceptable. The investigation must be fast-paced."

Another added, "It is very sad that we have to launch the campaign #JusticeForZubeen. Our demand is simple and clear—the investigation must be transparent and swift. Even Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has had to appeal for justice, which is deeply saddening."

A third student warned, "If CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks he can use Zubeen Da’s death for political gain in 2026, he is gravely mistaken. We will not allow politics in the name of Zubeen Da. This demonstration will continue until justice is served."