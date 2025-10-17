“We Need to Know the Truth”: Zubeen Garg’s Sister Shares Emotional Post

Dr Palmee Borthakur, sister of late singer Zubeen Garg, shared an emotional message on Facebook, expressing grief and demanding justice for her brother. In her post (translated from Assamese), she wrote:

"I learned to walk holding your hand, I found courage in life… Suddenly, everything has changed! We need to know the truth. Everyone has the right to know it!"

She concluded her heartfelt message with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

The post comes at a time when the hashtag had already been trending online, drawing attention from lakhs of users nationwide and internationally to the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death. Netizens from Assam and the global Assamese diaspora have actively engaged with the campaign, sparking discussions across multiple social media platforms.

The campaign has sparked widespread discussion, transcending boundaries of region, class, and language. Artists, students, politicians, and ordinary citizens have united online, expressing grief, solidarity, and hope for a transparent investigation.