Gauhati University VC Lays Foundation Stone Of New Road Project

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Pratap Jyoti Handique on Monday, December 18, 2023, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new approach road to the university from NH-37 bypass to GU main road.
The foundation stone was ceremoniously laid at an event organised within the university premises.
The Assam Government has sanctioned funds worth Rs 2.37 crore under the SOPD budget for the project. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor thanked the Government of Assam for the support extended to the university.
He further stated that the university administration has undertaken various projects for beautification of the campus which includes construction of an internal road in the sundarbari side, beautification of the guest house premises, construction of footpath near the hostels etc.
The Vice-Chancellor also stated that the benefits of such developmental programs are targeted towards the student community. It is expected that the construction of the new road will be of great help to the student community in particular and the other stakeholders in general.
The foundation stone laying program was attended by the Deans of faculties, Heads of Institutes, Office bearers of Associations, Teachers, Officers, Employees and Students of the University.