GU's Communication & Journalism Dept to Organize First Alumni Meet on March 19

Gauhati University’s Department of Communication and Journalism will organize the first-ever Alumni Meet at the university campus on March 19, 2023 (Sunday).

In connection with this, a press meet was organized at Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday. The press conference was addressed by Dr. Chandan Kumar Goswami, Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism and Patron of the Alumni Meet, Dr. Rabindra Sarma, General Secretary and Dr. Nilakshi Kalita, Convener of Publicity Committee of Alumni Meet, 2023.

Chandan Kumar Goswami said, “The fifty five years old department had covered courses like Diploma (Bachelor of Communication and Journalism), PG Courses and research (M. Phil. and Ph.D). As such, it will be a good opportunity for the department if this message can be reached by the people who once were a part of this Department”.

He also urged all the alumni to join the meet and to be associated with the department so that a strong bond between the department and alumni can be established.

The President of the proposed Alumni Meet, Mr. Kishore Upadhyay in his message said that the alumni meet is aimed to connect all the students of the department since its establishment in 1967. Such meets will encourage being associated with the department for the lifelong. He informed that a national level lecture will be organised in connection with the event on the same day.