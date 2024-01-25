'Feel Bad For Him': Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Reacting to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent comments on Rahul Gandhi where he had claimed that Rahul was using a body double during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the Congress MP said, "I feel sad for the chief minister as he is under mental duress. He is seeing two Rahul Gandhis, that too in broad daylight. Had he made the observations in the darkness of the night, it would be understandable, however, his situation is appalling. I think he has consumed something bad that is usually taken at night, during the day. That may be the reason he is seeing two Rahul Gandhis."