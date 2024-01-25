'Feel Bad For Him': Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, Gaurav Gogoi called the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra a memorable and historic people's movement as he thanked the people of the state for their affection and support to the Yatra.
The Congress MP addressed media persons in a press conference at his Guwahati residence at Beltola where he said that without the support of the people of Assam, the Yatra would not have been possible.
He also thanked the Sattradhikar of Majuli, the intellectuals of the state, organizations, students and artist community for their love and support to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, while noting that media persons, barons, and police administration were under immense pressure.
Speaking further, in a stern voice, Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at the Assam chief minister saying that he should apologize to the people of of the state, going on to call him a "big zero".
Reacting to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent comments on Rahul Gandhi where he had claimed that Rahul was using a body double during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the Congress MP said, "I feel sad for the chief minister as he is under mental duress. He is seeing two Rahul Gandhis, that too in broad daylight. Had he made the observations in the darkness of the night, it would be understandable, however, his situation is appalling. I think he has consumed something bad that is usually taken at night, during the day. That may be the reason he is seeing two Rahul Gandhis."
Gaurav Gogoi further termed the Assam CM's press conference that the latter addressed today during which he made the claims about Rahul Gandhi, as the "press conference of a comedian".
"I am really feeling bad seeing the mental stress that the chief minister is under. Information regarding several active syndicates in Dhubri has been sent to the Prime Minister's office, which is probably the reason behind his stress," said the Kaliabor MP.
He further said, "Rahul Gandhi had wanted to visit Batadrava to pay his tributes to Srimanta Sankardev. However, our chief minister puts the Prime Minister above Sankardev. For the first time, I failed to take a devotee to the Batadrava Than."
Continuing his barrage of attacks on the Assam CM, Gaurav Gogoi further said, "There are no SIT cases against coal and supari syndicates, instead there are cases against Congress leaders and workers. He does not allow the police to do their work and tries to cause hinderances to opposition leaders. These actions of him have led to him to become the most corrupt chief minister of India."