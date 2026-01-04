“Gaurav Gogoi Trying to Dilute Shankar–Madhav Legacy in Assam,” Says Jayanta Kumar Goswami

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a sharp political offensive against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of undermining Assam’s cultural and spiritual foundations, as the party escalated its attack on the opposition ahead of the upcoming electoral season.

In a press conference held at Vajpayee Bhawan, State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, making a series of allegations related to Assam’s cultural and political identity.

Goswami alleged that Gogoi had been “indoctrinated in Pakistan” and accused him of repeatedly attempting to undermine the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva, the revered saint-scholar regarded as the cornerstone of Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

He further alleged that Gogoi had sought to equate Sufi saint Ajan Fakir, who came to Assam from Baghdad, with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, a comparison Goswami described as an attempt to dilute Assam’s Vaishnavite tradition. Referring to historical narratives, the BJP spokesperson claimed that Ahom rulers had once viewed certain Mughal-era influences with suspicion due to concerns over anti-state activities.

Goswami accused Gogoi of rejecting the Shankar–Madhav ideological unity, calling it an act of “betrayal of Assamese identity.”

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that the Congress, under Gogoi’s leadership, is attempting to marginalise AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in order to strengthen its hold over 22 minority-dominated constituencies in Assam. According to Goswami, such political calculations were behind what he termed “irresponsible and derogatory remarks.”

He further claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has deputed Imran Masood to Assam to assist in this political strategy.

Goswami also made personal allegations against Gogoi, claiming that the Congress MP had failed to impart Assamese culture to his wife and son. He alleged that since 1991, during the tenure of former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, attempts have been made to recast Assam’s identity from the land of Shankar–Madhav to what he described as the land of Shankar–Ajan.

The Congress has not yet issued a response to the BJP’s allegations.

