“Students Get Schemes, But Institutions Collapse”: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday criticised the Assam government, alleging that while it boasts of providing small monthly assistance to students, the state’s education system is in crisis.

Addressing the current state of higher education in the region, Gogoi painted a grim picture. “Higher education institutions across Assam and the entire Northeast are sliding towards destruction. Everyone has seen the present condition of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. A similar atmosphere of chaos prevails even at NEHU in Shillong,” he said.

He attributed the decline to what he called politically motivated appointments, claiming that giving educational institutions to BJP associates without proper qualifications cannot improve the country’s education system.

“Merely offering financial schemes to students while the institutional framework collapses serves no purpose,” Gogoi added.

The Congress leader’s criticism extended beyond education. He accused the BJP government of focusing on schemes for women and economically backward sections rather than creating opportunities for genuine economic independence.

