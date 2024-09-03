Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple During Guwahati Trip

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is currently in Guwahati. He arrived at LGBI Airport in Borjhar on a Vistara flight from Delhi.
Following his arrival, Gambhir proceeded directly to the Kamakhya Temple, a renowned Shaktipeeth in Guwahati, as part of his visit.
After his visit, he is scheduled to return to Delhi in the afternoon.
Earlier in the month of May this year, Gautam Gambhir had visited the historic Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati's Nilachal Hills.
In preparation for the 70th Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, Gambhir arrived with the team to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya amid tight security.