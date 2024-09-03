Guwahati News

Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple During Guwahati Trip

Gambhir’s trip to Guwahati is primarily to visit the Kamakhya Temple.
Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple During Guwahati Trip
Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple During Guwahati Trip
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is currently in Guwahati. He arrived at LGBI Airport in Borjhar on a Vistara flight from Delhi.

Following his arrival, Gambhir proceeded directly to the Kamakhya Temple, a renowned Shaktipeeth in Guwahati, as part of his visit.

Gambhir’s trip to Guwahati is primarily to visit the Kamakhya Temple.

After his visit, he is scheduled to return to Delhi in the afternoon.

Earlier in the month of May this year, Gautam Gambhir had visited the historic Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati's Nilachal Hills.

In preparation for the 70th Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, Gambhir arrived with the team to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya amid tight security.

Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple During Guwahati Trip
Guwahati: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Temple Ahead of KKR Match
Kamakhya Temple
Gautam Gambhir

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/gautam-gambhir-visits-kamakhya-temple-during-guwahati-trip
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com