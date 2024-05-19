Guwahati: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Temple Ahead of KKR Match

Former Indian opener and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor, Gautam Gambhir, visited the historic Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati's Nilachal Hills on Sunday morning.
In preparation for the 70th match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, Gambhir arrived with the team to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya amid tight security.
Sources revealed that Gambhir participated in a special puja at the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Dham, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the visit.
It may be mentioned that Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 bringing the group stage of the tournament to a close. The match will be played in RR’s second home in Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium and is set to kick off at 7:30 pm.