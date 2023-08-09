Ghost Of Congress Still Haunts BJP, Even After 9 Years In Power: APCC

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday criticised the petty politics of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the ghost of Congress still haunts them even after nine years of ruling the nation.
Addressing a press conference at Guwahati's Rajiv Bhawan today, APCC questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra and the BJP government at the Centre on the situation in Manipur.
The press conference was jointly addressed by Mira Borthakur Goswami, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president and Bedabrata Bora, Media Department Vice Chairman.
They said that the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha to break the PM's vow of silence on the Manipur issue.
APCC noted that Gaurav Gogoi, the son of late Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi and MP from Assam's Kaliabor, firmly brought the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
However, this move has terrorised union minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, opined the state Congress unit, adding that this was why they called Gaurav Gogoi a child.
Criticising this move of the BJP, APCC said that instead of mocking Gaurav Gogoi, they should have focused on the matter at hand and tried to do something to bring normalcy in Manipur.
Such petty political moves to mock opposition leaders shows that even after nine years in power, BJP is still haunted by the ghost of Congress.
Meanwhile, on Quit India Day, Assam Congress observed a flag hoisting ceremony at their headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan. Taking to X, their official handle tweeted, "Snippet of flag hoisting ceremony at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati to commemorate every freedom fighter who took part in the #QuitIndia movement."