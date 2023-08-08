No-Trust Vote Brought To Break PM's ‘Maun Vrat’ On Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi In LS

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the Lok Sabha.
He said that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has brought the no-trust motion for Manipur as the state wants justice.
"We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," Gogoi said.
Gogoi stated that the PM had taken 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) to not speak in the Parliament so the opposition was compelled to introduce the motion to “break his silence."
“Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked the Manipur CM so far?," Gogoi asked.
According to reports, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. While the ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion, around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party.
YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House. A time limit of 1 hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.
Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply to the motion on August 10.
Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.