Girijananda Chowdhury University VC Receives Prestigious Pushkin Medal

In recognition of his contribution to the Russian language and Literature, Prof. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor of Girijananda Chowdhury University has been awarded the prestigious Pushkin Medal by the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature (MAPRYAL) for the year 2023.
Prof. Das received the honor from Vladimir Ilich Tolstoy, President of MAPRYAL and grandson of the great Russian writer Lev Tolstoy in a ceremony held in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 15 September 2023 along with other recipients from India, Argentina, Iran, Romania, Czech republic, Turkey, Armenia, Nigeria, Tunisia, Bulgaria and Brazil.
It is learned that Prof. Kandarpa Das, an alumnus of JNU and Moscow State University, earlier received a Fulbright Nehru fellowship in 2015. The University community congratulates Prof. Das and shares this proud moment.