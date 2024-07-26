Guwahati News

GMC Announces Temporary Closure of Online Building Permission System for Data Migration

The Online Building Permission System (OBPS) will be temporarily disabled from July 29, 2024 (Monday) to August 3, 2024 (Saturday).
GMC Announces Temporary Closure of Online Building Permission System for Data Migration
GMC Announces Temporary Closure of Online Building Permission System for Data MigrationFile Image
Pratidin Time

In a move to enhance public services, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) will be temporarily disabled from July 29, 2024 (Monday) to August 3, 2024 (Saturday).

This temporary closure is necessary for the migration of data to the new Single Window System.

The GMC in a notification apologized for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public's understanding during this period of transition.

This notice has the consent of the Mayor, GMC, and the approval of the Commissioner, GMC, Mrigen Sarania.

GMC Announces Temporary Closure of Online Building Permission System for Data Migration
GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania To Hear Public Grievances Over Phone
Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC)
Mrigen Sarania
Online Building Permission System

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/gmc-announces-temporary-closure-of-online-building-permission-system-for-data-migration
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com