GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania To Hear Public Grievances Over Phone

The citizens of Guwahati can convey their grievances to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania over the phone for one hour from 9.30 am to 10.30 am in the course of an event named "Prayas" on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week.
The citizens can contact the Mayor on 88110-07000.
This move comes after several residents of the city allegedly expressed their strong displeasure over the corporation for not solving their day to day issues over the years.
“Therefore, the head of the corporation, Mrigen Sarania has decided to stay with the people, by the people and sort out their issues from the core. Citizens are hereby urged to contact the Mayor directly over the phone on 88110-07000,” a statement from the GMC Mayor read.