GMC Bulldozes Roadside Food Stalls Near Cotton University Ahead of I-Day

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday carried out an eviction drive near Cotton University, dismantling several fast food stalls that had been set up along the roadside.

According to GMC officials, vendors had illegally occupied the stretch beside the university despite prior instructions to clear the area ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The corporation had earlier directed that the road be kept open for smooth movement during the August 15 events.

However, as many vendors failed to comply with the order, the GMC launched the eviction operation, removing and dismantling multiple stalls. The move is part of the city administration’s broader preparations to ensure security and ease of access around key locations during the national celebrations.

