GMC Begins Citywide Crackdown on Illegal Shops Under Flyovers and Footpaths

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched eviction drives across various parts of the city, targeting illegal commercial establishments operating under flyovers and on footpaths, especially during nighttime hours.
The operation, which began in areas like Jalukbari and Ganeshguri, was carried out by a special team from the GMC. Authorities say the drive aims to enhance the city’s cleanliness and visual appeal ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Under the Ganeshguri flyover, many street vendors had reportedly been running food stalls illegally for an extended period, creating unsanitary conditions and causing environmental pollution. Waste and food leftovers were frequently dumped beneath the flyover without the use of dustbins, further degrading the area’s hygiene.
In addition to the sanitation concerns, these stalls had also been causing traffic congestion in the locality.
Taking strong note of the situation, GMC has tightened enforcement, announcing that similar eviction drives will continue across the city from August 1 onwards.
Alongside the GMC’s efforts, Guwahati Police have launched surprise vehicle checks at several points across the city, including near the Assam Secretariat. Vehicles are being thoroughly inspected, with officers checking every compartment to prevent any suspicious activity.
Sources said the operation is aimed at preventing any untoward incident during the run-up to August 15. The alert comes after a few suspected linkmen of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-Independent) were arrested from different parts of the state recently.
Following these arrests, the city police have ramped up surveillance and patrolling, particularly in areas considered sensitive from a security standpoint.
