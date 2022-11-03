GMC Carries Out Eviction Drive at Ganeshguri

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday carried out an eviction drive at Ganeshguri. The GMC has evicted numbers of illegal footpath vendors.

The eviction has been carried out as per the direction of the GMC commissioner. The municipal body has carried out eviction in many parts of the city since November 1.

Earlier in October, over 50 such illegally established shops and stalls were reportedly evicted by the GMC operation team at Jalukbari.

Moreover, the team also seized all items that were available in these illegal shops.

Meanwhile, claiming that it is illegal to set up shops on walkways, the GMC has warned against putting up such stalls in the future.

Violators will have to bear the brunt of GMC, they further added.