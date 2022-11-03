Assam

Assam: 5 Employees of Tezpur Medical College Terminated

The medical college authorities have terminated the employees for getting appointments with fake information
Pratidin Bureau

Five laboratory technicians were terminated for fraudulently getting jobs at Tezpur Medical College. The medical college authorities have terminated the employees for getting appointments with fake information, said hospital authority.

Talking to the media, the principal of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital Dr Karuna Hazarika today informed that some deprived candidates had approached the court after issues came to light in the recruitment process. 

“They are terminated. A court gave a verdict on September 27. Then immediately 2 were terminated. Court ordered the re-verification of the other three candidates. After that, all 3 were terminated on October 26. The case was filed in 2018. All are laboratory technicians. They were appointed in 2015,” said Dr Hazarika.

