GMC Clears Hundreds of Kali Puja Idols from Lachit Ghat in Major Cleanup Drive

In a significant clean-up effort, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) began removing hundreds of discarded idols from Lachit Ghat this morning.
Following the conclusion of Kali Puja festivities, the ghat had become filled with idols left by devotees.
Responding to public concerns, GMC deployed JCB machines to lift and transport the idols, which were then transferred to a dumping site in Bargaon under Kamrup district.
A team of GMC workers was stationed at the ghat early this morning to oversee the cleanup, ensuring the area was restored.
The GMC’s action follows news reports highlighting the accumulation at Lachit Ghat, spurring the city authorities to take prompt action.