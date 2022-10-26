GMC Conducts Eviction Drive, Remove Illegal Stalls At Jalukbari

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday conducted an eviction drive at Jalukbari.

According to reports, several illegally established shops and stalls on the roadside were evicted during the drive today.

Over 50 such illegally established shops and stalls were reportedly evicted by the GMC operation team.

Moreover, the team also seized all items that were available in these illegal shops.

Meanwhile, claiming that it is illegal to set up shops on walkways, the GMC has warned against putting up such stalls in the future.

Violators will have to bear the brunt of GMC, they further added.