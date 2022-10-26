Guwahati News

GMC Conducts Eviction Drive, Remove Illegal Stalls At Jalukbari

Over 50 such illegally established shops and stalls were reportedly evicted by the GMC operation team.
GMC team conducted an eviction drive in Guwahati's Jalukbari
GMC team conducted an eviction drive in Guwahati's Jalukbari
Pratidin Time

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday conducted an eviction drive at Jalukbari.

According to reports, several illegally established shops and stalls on the roadside were evicted during the drive today.

Over 50 such illegally established shops and stalls were reportedly evicted by the GMC operation team.

Moreover, the team also seized all items that were available in these illegal shops.

Meanwhile, claiming that it is illegal to set up shops on walkways, the GMC has warned against putting up such stalls in the future.

Violators will have to bear the brunt of GMC, they further added.

Also Read
Candidates Who Cleared APSC To Get Appointment Letters On Oct 29
Eviction Drive
Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC)
Jalukbari
Illegal Shops

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com