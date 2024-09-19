GMC Councillor Involved in Daylight Hooliganism; Incident Caught on CCTV

In a shocking display of arrogance and hooliganism, Satendra Nath Bhattacharya, GMC Councillor for Ward No. 44, was caught on camera harassing a fish seller in broad daylight.
The incident, captured on CCTV, has left locals outraged as the councillor, who is supposed to represent and protect the interests of the public, engaged in oppressive behavior against a common man.
The victim, a fish seller, recounted the incident to the media, stating, "I chopped 1.2 kg of Briket fish worth Rs 200. I gave around 600 grams to one individual and 500 grams to another, but one of them insisted on paying for only 450 grams. I requested he pay just Rs 10 less to cover the difference, as no one would buy the remaining 50 grams. This angered him, and he threw away my fish-cutting machete and the fish I had on display. He even threatened me, saying I shouldn't set up my stall here from tomorrow."
The incident has sparked widespread criticism of Bhattacharya's behavior, with many questioning how an elected representative could resort to such oppressive actions against the very people he is meant to serve.