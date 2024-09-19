Guwahati: Truck Overturns Onto Car in Khanapara, Traffic Snarled on NH37

In a road accident near Khanapara’s Ganesh Temple in Guwahati, a truck carrying hardware materials overturned and fell onto a four-wheeler car traveling in the opposite direction.
The incident occurred as the truck, with registration number AS 01DD 7092, was speeding towards Guwahati.
After losing control, the truck collided with the four-wheeler, which was en route from Guwahati to Jorabat. The four-wheeler, registered as AS 01FZ 0030, was struck by the toppled truck.
According to sources, the driver of the four-wheeler sustained minor injuries.
Moreover, the accident led to a significant traffic jam on National Highway 37, creating a long-standing congestion from Guwahati to Jorabat.
Emergency services responded to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to clear the traffic and address the aftermath of the accident.