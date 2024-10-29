GMC Cracks Down on Illegal Firecracker Shops at Fancy Bazar

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched an operation late on Monday night targeting illegal firecracker shops and unauthorized street vendors.
According to sources, the GMC officials raided several firecracker shops in the Fancy Bazar locality during the late-night crackdown.
Two businesses were sealed, and fines were imposed on those establishments found selling firecrackers illegally, sources added.
Additionally, GMC officials also evicted street vendors who had set up stalls on the footpaths at night, littering the area.