GMC Seals Hotel in Paltan Bazar Over Food Safety Violations

Officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched raids at multiple hotels in the city's Paltan Bazar locality late on Thursday night, following serious allegations of unhygienic food practices.
The raid was led by the GMC's enforcement team at around 12:30 am. According to information received, the raid uncovered unhealthy conditions at several hotels including the well-known Dilkhush Punjabi Dhaba.
Further, the team discovered food being prepared and stored in filthy surroundings, risking public health. Sources aslo said that during the inspection, the officials found week-old meat improperly stored in a freezer, already infested with pests. The hotel's overall unhygienic environment and the use of expired ingredients were alarming.
As a result, the GMC immediately sealed the hotel for serving unsafe food to customers.