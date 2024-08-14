GMC Files Affidavit For Accommodation Of Street Vendors In Guwahati

A GMC official told TOI that for selecting these vending zones, “zonal vending committees” were formed in six zones—Central, Dispur, East, Lokhra, South, and West—in December last year. These committees, which include ward councillors, local vendors, and civil society members, proposed a total of 130 vending zones, selecting two to three zones from each of the 60 wards. These proposals were then submitted to the “Town Vending Committee” (TVC), which includes vendors, GMC officials, police officers, and civil society members. With the TVC’s approval, 81 out of the 130 proposed vending zones have been notified, while the remaining zones are still under consideration and may be added after further review.