GMC Directed to Install CCTV Cameras at Garbage Dumping Areas

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been directed on Saturday to install CCTV cameras in the areas where garbage is being dumped illegally near the streets of the city.
According to sources, the GMC carried out a raid against individuals and institutions at 48 model wards area who violated the cleanliness rules by dumping garbage along the roads.
The GMC sealed and suspended the license of Singh Store at Harijan Colony in Last Gate area for dumping garbage near the streets.
Meanwhile, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal has called for a clean Guwahati and warned against those who dumps and make the city look unappealing.
The minister urged every citizen to become a cleanliness guard in their respective wards.
He directed the GMC officials to install CCTV cameras at areas where the garbage is dumped most often so that the people are identified and fines are levied on them.
Earlier on March 29, Ashok Singhal said that the installation works for new CCTV cameras across Guwahati were underway.
While speaking on several ongoing developmental projects in the city and security measures, Singhal said, “The installation works for new CCTV cameras in the city is going on. In addition to this, the fines on levied for traffic violations by vehicles are imposed after looking through cameras fitted at the signals.”