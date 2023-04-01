GMC Directed to Install CCTV Cameras at Garbage Dumping Areas

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been directed on Saturday to install CCTV cameras in the areas where garbage is being dumped illegally near the streets of the city.

According to sources, the GMC carried out a raid against individuals and institutions at 48 model wards area who violated the cleanliness rules by dumping garbage along the roads.

The GMC sealed and suspended the license of Singh Store at Harijan Colony in Last Gate area for dumping garbage near the streets.