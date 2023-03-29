Installation of New CCTV Cameras in Guwahati Underway: Ashok Singhal

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday said that the installation works for new CCTV cameras across Guwahati are underway.

While speaking on several ongoing developmental projects in the city and security measures, Singhal said, “The installation works for new CCTV cameras in the city is going on. In addition to this, the fines on levied for traffic violations by vehicles are imposed after looking through cameras fitted at the signals.”

He further said that the demolitions of the bridges over Bahini River, which are badly obstructing the river and became a major cause of flash flood in the city, have already started.

Meanwhile, Singhal asked Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah should pay a visit to a doctor.

He said, “Something is wrong with Bhupen Borah, pay a visit to a good doctor. The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have developed and is much better nowadays.”