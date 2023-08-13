GMC Directs Traders to Hoist National Flag from Aug 13-15

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has directed all the traders in the city to hoist the national flag from August 13-15 in the business premises, reports emerged on Sunday.
In a letter dated August 11, the corporation directed all the traders under Municipal markers and all the Trade license holders under the purview of Guwahati Municipal Corporation to hoist/display the tricolor flag in their business premises.
“In view of upcoming Independence Day celebration and as a part of “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative, all the Traders under Municipal Markets and all the Trade License holders under the purview of Guwahati Municipal Corporation are hereby directed to hoist/display the National Flag in their business premises w.e.f. 13.08.2023 to 15.08.2023,” the letter reads.
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched in the year 2022 to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the national flag.