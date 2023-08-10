Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0: Will Manipur Issue Hamper Celebrations This Year?

“Every time, the Centre comes up with a new slogan or strategy to deviate people from the actual problems of the country which is currently facing so many issues including socio-political unrest in parts of the nation. Har Ghar Tiranga, in my opinion, is that it shouldn’t be necessary or mandatory as patriotism and nationalism is something which should come from within the Indians. Nationalism is the sense of belongingness and respect towards one’s own country and should come from within rather than imposing one community’s dominance over another. The government instead of forcing people to hoist the national flag should teach them how to respect our tricolor and our country as after Independence Day and Republic Day one can notice how the flags are lying on the roads. Will an Indian, who respects their motherland and the tricolor, ever throw away the flag in this manner? A citizen who has the feeling of nationalism and patriotism in their hearts would rather pick up the flags than throw it,” she said.