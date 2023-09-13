GMC Conducts Drive Against 61 Illegal Meat, Fish Shops

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday carried out a drive against at least 61 illegal meat and fish shops in various parts of the city.
According to sources, the drive was conducted in Bharalumukh, Bhutnath, Kamakhya Gate and Pandu areas against 61 illegal shops.
Following the drive, the municipality canceled the licenses of several shops and imposed Rs. 32,500 fine against the illegal shops.
Earlier in the month of July, GMC carried out an operation at several sweet shops and factories in the city where it was found that the shopkeepers had been selling sweets that were reportedly infested with flies.
The corporation carried out the operation at seven sweet shops where the officials caught them selling their products with flies crawling on them.
During the drive, GMC sealed Delight Sweet Shop located in AT Road for compromising public health and violation of hygiene standards posing a potential risk to the health and safety of consumers.
Meanwhile, GMC imposed a total of Rs. 75,000 on the shops found to be compromising public health of which several were operating with invalid trade licenses.