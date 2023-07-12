GMC Seals Sweet Shop For Compromising Public Health

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday carried out an operation at several sweet shops and factories in the city where it was found that the shopkeepers had been selling the sweets that are reportedly infested with flies.
The corporation carried out the operation at seven sweet shops where the officials caught them selling their products with flies crawling on them.
During the drive, GMC sealed Delight Sweet Shop located in AT Road for compromising public health and violation of hygiene standards posing a potential risk to the health and safety of consumers.
Meanwhile, GMC imposed a total of Rs. 75,000 on the shops found to be compromising public health of which several were operating with invalid trade licenses.
This raises concerns on public health as consumption of these sweets may lead to life-threatening diseases likely to be a cause of someone's death.
It may be noted that in the past week, GMC carried out drives against sweet shops and eateries operating under unhygienic conditions, imposing fines on several of them and also sealing a few.
According to data from the Mayor Mrigen Sarania shared with Pratidin Time, five sweet shops in Guwahati were raided on July 5 during which fines were imposed on four of them and one shop was sealed.
A sweet making factory in Guwahati's Jonali was sealed for not maintaining hygiene. According to the report, the factory was running an unhygienic kitchen and also dumping waste inside the kitchen.
Elsewhere, Bharatiya Mistan Bhandar at GNB Road, Chandmari was penalised Rs 80,000 for dirty and unhygienic kitchen, no fire safety measures and no waste drainage.
Kiran Mistan Bhandar at MRD Road, Chandmari was penalised Rs 1,50,000 for not having a trade licence for a sweet manufacturing unit, unhygienic kitchen and no fire safety measures.
Monoram Sweets at GNB Road, Chandmari reportedly has a trade license for a sweet shop, but continues to carry out multiple businesses from the same unit, for which they were fined Rs 5,000.
Lastly, Madhuban Sweet and Bakers at Chandmari was fined Rs 40,000 for operating multiple businesses under one trade license and disposing solid waste in the drain.