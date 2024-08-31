GMC Enhances Cleanliness Drive with 3 New Water Sprinkler Vehicles

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has bolstered its environmental and sanitation initiatives with the addition of new vehicles aimed at improving the city's cleanliness and road maintenance.
Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Saturday inaugurated the new vehicles.
According to reports, the GMC has procured three additional water sprinkler vehicles, supplementing the three already acquired under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). These six water sprinkler vehicles are set to enhance the efficiency and eco-friendliness of road dust control across Guwahati.
In addition to the water sprinkler vehicles, GMC has also introduced two Ashok Leyland buses specifically for the daily transportation of sanitation workers. These buses will facilitate the movement of sanitation staff, saving them both time and money as they travel to various locations within the city.
Meanwhile, the GMC Mayor in a statement has informed that the new measures are anticipated to significantly improve the city's cleanliness and contribute to a healthier urban environment.