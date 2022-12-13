GMC Evict 40 Illegally Built Houses in Bhootnath

As many as 40 houses were evicted at Bhootnath in the concrete city of Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in collaboration with District Administration carried out the eviction drive.

As per allegations made, several people encroached on the land behind the Bhootnath cemetery and built houses.

During the eviction, these 40 illegally built houses were evicted.

Notably, GMC has been carrying eviction drives in several parts of the city.

Few days back, conducted an eviction drive against illegally established shops under the Ulubari flyover near the Prag Tower building.

Officials at the site informed that the several mobile eateries that had been set up under the flyover, were illegal. Several such roadside stalls were evicted during the drive.